Over time, I have accepted that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a classic game. For the year it was released, it was revolutionary for its storytelling, music, and graphics. Even though I was exposed to The Legend of Zelda much earlier than Ocarina of Time, this particular Nintendo 64 game introduced me to a world that I will never get tired of and always find myself coming back to when I long for nostalgia. From the original to its remasters, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a game that will be a part of me forever.