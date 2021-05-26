Roasted Breaded Cauliflower Recipe That'll Be Your New Favorite Appetizer

Everybody loves breaded finger foods — especially when they double as healthy appetizers. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge loves experimenting with new recipes — especially those that are quick to make and delicious to eat. These roasted breaded cauliflower bites certainly fit the description. We love the tender texture of cauliflower when it's been cooked, specifically when it's coated in crunchy breadcrumbs for an extra tasty bite. You could branch out and try this with other favorite vegetables, but biting through a crispy exterior to reach the smooth consistency of cooked cauliflower is absolutely heavenly.