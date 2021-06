Group weekend is upon us at last. Here’s all you need to know ahead of Group 3 action. Every throwing event has the chance to come down to quarters of an inch as Northern Highlands senior Brynn Madonna is the second seed in all of them. Camden Tech senior Destiny Fields leads the way in the discus by an inch, Absegami senior Kylee Alvarez is the javelin top seed by nine inches and Mendham junior Melissa Aymil has 1-4 ¼ on Madonna in the shot put.