Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Emergent Posts Positive Results for Chikungunya Vaccine

Phramalive.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of bad news regarding COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing issues, Emergent BioSolutions posted positive two-year data related to its investigational chikungunya virus virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate. This morning, Maryland-based Emergent announced its single-dose vaccine showing strong efficacy two years after the injection. In previous announcements, Emergent said the...

www.pharmalive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dengue Virus#Dengue Vaccine#Vaccine Development#Infectious Diseases#Clinical Development#Treatment Efficacy#Human Diseases#Sna#Chikv Vlp#Fast Track#Emergent Biosolutions#Istm#Evotec Se#Chikungunya Disease#Vaccine Candidate#Maryland Based Emergent#Positive Two Year Data#Dengue Efficacy Study#Immune Response#Strong Efficacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
New York City, NYtouro.edu

Covid Vaccines 101

What do I need to know about the Covid-19 vaccines?. Currently, there are three (3) COVID-19 vaccines authorized for the prevention of COVID-19. These vaccines have met rigorous safety and efficacy criteria before approval. The safety of the vaccines is being continuously monitored through multiple systems. Vaccine efficacy represents the percent (%) reduction in the occurrence of the disease. Just like any other vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines do not give you the disease. Two (2) doses are needed for both mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) and one (1) dose is needed for the DNA vaccine (Johnson and Johnson (Janssen)). It is important to keep a record of which vaccines you received as they are not interchangeable and have different immunization schedules. Your healthcare provider will provide you with a record of which vaccine was administered and schedule a follow-up appointment for the second dose if applicable. Recently, in New York State, a COVID-19 Pass (Excelsior Pass) has been launched to keep a record of your COVID-19 vaccine status. The best COVID-19 vaccine is the first one that is available to you; do not wait for a specific brand.
Cancerroche.com

New Roche data for Evrysdi show improved motor function in pre-symptomatic babies after one year and confirm safety profile in previously treated people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Data from JEWELFISH, the first trial in a diverse population aged 1 to 60 years with SMA who received prior treatment, showed a consistent safety profile and >2-fold increase in SMN protein levels. Pre-symptomatic babies with SMA treated with Evrysdi for at least one year were able to sit, stand...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Modus Therapeutics partners with Imperial College London on malaria drug

Swedish biotech company Modus Therapeutics has announced a new collaboration with Imperial College London to research the effects of its drug sevuparin in patients with severe malaria. The research collaboration will be undertaken by a team led by Kathryn Maitland from Imperial College London. “Given the potential of sevuparin to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Valneva Completes Recruitment For Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial Of Its Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

Saint Herblain ( France), June 10 , 2021 - Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company"), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has completed recruitment for the clinical lot-to-lot consistency Phase 3 trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. VLA1553 is the only chikungunya vaccine candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials at this time.
PharmaceuticalsColumbian

Letter: Vaccines have positive impact

In response to those that are concerned about COVID vaccines being experimental: They don’t call it the “practice” of medicine for nothing. Even medicines that are “officially” approved by the FDA can have complications. The positive impact thus far in turning the pandemic the other direction is proof enough these vaccines work and are worth it.
Medical & Biotechtribuneledgernews.com

AstraZeneca announces positive results with leukemia drug Calquence

AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Calquence, or acalabrutinib, demonstrated non-inferior progression-free survival or PFS and statistically significantly fewer events of atrial fibrillation in the head-to-head ELEVATE-RR Phase III trial versus ibrutinib in adults with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or CLL, the most common type of leukaemia in adults. At a median...
Worldvnexpress.net

Vietnam approves Sinopharm Covid vaccine for emergency use

Vietnam has approved the emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine by China's Sinopharm, the Ministry of Health announced Friday. The vaccine, called Vero Cell, Inactivated, is produced at the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co.Ltd under Sinopharm. The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology suggested for the vaccine to be approved, and its approval was signed by deputy health minister Truong Quoc Cuong on Thursday.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Hoth Therapeutics Shares Positive Preclinical Results Of Novel HT-KIT Therapeutic

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) - Get Report, a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will share positive results from a preclinical trial during its shareholder presentation, reinforcing the potential of HT-KIT , a new molecular entity under development for treatment of mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Edesa Biotech Reports Positive Interim Results in Dermatitis Trial

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that the company's drug candidate EB01 has met a key interim study parameter. The company has now passed the initial inflection point of its Phase2b study and will continue enrolling the final cohort of patients.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Positive Results for Tocilizumab in COVID-19 Pneumonia

Patients with moderate to severe pneumonia associated with COVID-19 and high C-reative protein levels may benefit from treatment with the monoclonal antibody tocilizumab, a follow-up study found. Tocilizumab may be appropriate for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, according to a follow-up analysis of a randomized clinical trial. A...
Worldvnexpress.net

Vietnam researches production of single-dose Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Ministry on Saturday stated a Vietnamese enterprise is in talks with a U.S. manufacturer regarding technology transfer to produce a one-dose Covid-19 vaccine with high protection. The names of the Vietnamese enterprise and the U.S. manufacturer have not yet been revealed. The ministry said the Vietnamese company has...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan shows benefit as monotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with PNH

Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan (LNP023) shows benefit as monotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with rare and life-threatening blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. First-in-class, oral, targeted factor B inhibitor iptacopan substantially reduced both intra- and extravascular hemolysis when given as monotherapy in a Phase II study of anti-C5 naïve paroxysmal nocturnal...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Janssen Announces Results from Phase 3 MAIA Study Showing Significant Overall Survival Benefits for Treatment with DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Who are Transplant Ineligible

After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed; data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. Raritan, N.J., June 12, 2021 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson...
Healthbiospace.com

BeiGene Presents Positive Data in Various Lymphomas at EHA2021

BeiGene, with headquarters in Beijing and Cambridge, Massachusetts, presented long-term follow-up results from three pivotal trials at the 26th European Hematology Association 2021 (EHA2021) Virtual Congress. This data demonstrated the effectiveness and in some cases, superiority of their checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab in relapsed or refractory (R/R) classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) and its BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in R/R mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and in r/r chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
StocksInvestorPlace

NOVN Stock: The Positive Trial Results Sending Novan Skyrocketing Today

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock is soaring today off of some big news. It appears that the company has promising clinical trial results around a common — and quite contagious — skin infection. Novan is sharing the news around the lengthy trial period, and holders of the biopharma play are seeing 75% gains. So what do you need to know now?