Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnetonka, MN

City Manager Geralyn Barone announces retirement

minnetonkamn.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnetonka City Manager Geralyn Barone has announced she will retire in September, culminating a distinguished 40-year career of public service. Barone has served Minnetonka for 27 years, the last nine as city manager, and her steady guidance has been invaluable to city staff, elected officials and the community. Her impact also extends well beyond Minnetonka, as she has served in leadership roles for countless professional organizations, boards and committees.

www.minnetonkamn.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Announces Retirement#Assistant Manager#Community Manager#Interim Manager#Manager Geralyn#Interim City Manager#Mayor#City Staff#Minnetonka City#Public Service#Elected Officials#Leadership Roles#Milestone Achievements#Public Safety#Initiation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Cibolo selects Reed as city manager

Jun. 12—Cibolo City Council announced Wayne Reed as its new city manager following a brief executive session at its June 8 council meeting. Reed, currently the assistant city manager in Georgetown, Texas, was on hand and thanked the council for the opportunity to step into the city's leadership role. "I'm...
Coquille, ORWorld Link

Coquille hires experienced city manager

The Coquille City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire a new city manager. More than six months after the council released Sam Baugh as city manager, Mayor Sam Flaherty announced the council chose Forrest Neuerburg as its new leader. Neuerburg will be coming to Coquille from Monte Vista, Colorado, where...
Columbia, MOkbia.org

Glascock To Retire As Columbia City Manager

Columbia City Manager John Glascock announced Thursday afternoon he will retire effective Jan. 14, bringing his combined 38 years of public service in Missouri to an end. “To the Council, thank you for putting your trust in me and allowing me to have greater input into the direction of the city government. To all of my staff, it has been an honor to work with you and represent the City,” Glascock said in a news release. “And to the residents, thank you for allowing me to be a part of a great community that wants the best for everyone. Together, we have accomplished many great things and I am very proud of those accomplishments.”
Visalia, CApublicceo.com

City of Visalia selects new city manager

“We had an extensive recruitment process with a number of qualified applicants,” provided Mayor Steve Nelsen. “Ultimately, we knew that Leslie’s extensive knowledge and commitment to this community were the fit we were looking for. We are confident she will lead the City forward as we create and implement a solid vision for the next decade and beyond.”
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Council picks new City Manager

Santa Monica is set to hire René Bobadilla as the city’s newest City Manager following a vote taken Tuesday night by City Council. In order to address any timing contingencies, Council agreed to seek to retain John Jalili as the Interim City Manager for a period of transition. Jalili will then assume responsibility of the position once current Interim City Manager Lane Dilg vacates the position until Bobadilla takes the reins.
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Parks Director Rynard announces retirement

Kansas City Parks and Recreation Director Terry Rynard announced her plan to retire in a letter included in the June 10 KC Parks newsletter. “It is with mixed emotions I announce I will be retiring as KC Parks Director effective July 5, 2021,” Rynard wrote. “The City of Kansas City, Missouri is offering a retirement package and after decades of working at KC Parks, I felt it was time for me to retire. I grew up my entire life enjoying everything about KC Parks, walking through Buckeye Greenway every day to get to school, being outdoors and simply enjoying all the open spaces.”
Deltona, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Deltona asks city manager to stay

In a meeting marked by passionate and sometimes spiritual overtones, the Deltona City Commission averted the departure of Acting City Manager John Peters for several months, at the earliest. “This is a difficult one,” Peters told the elected officials, referring to his stated intention to step down and resume his...
Monticello, FLecbpublishing.com

Interim city manager Hired by city

Following the recent unexpected resignation of City Manager Raymond Clark, the Monticello City Council met in a special session earlier this week to hire an interim manager until the vacancy can be permanently filled. In short order on Monday evening, June 7, the council approved the hiring of former City...
Politicshudsonvalleypress.com

Donat is Out and Venning is in as City Manager

The other day when I saw the news I was very “Shocked!” Why? Because an incident, which occurred almost three months ago, showing Mayor Harvey in a car shaking hands with a young man, wasn’t considered to be newsworthy then. Why now is it considered to be so??? Evidently, several months ago, when he was shaking that young man’s hand, it wasn’t necessary to be displayed because at that time political “Power” was still in the hands of those who have “Always” had it. But, several weeks ago, when the city council voted to make Todd Venning, whom just happened to be the city’s Comptroller, the “New” City Manager, “ALL” hell broke loose in the minds of some. Why? Why? Why?
Illinois Statecityblm.org

City Announces New Communications & External Affairs Manager

Katherine Murphy has been named as communications & external affairs manager for the City of Bloomington. Murphy most recently worked as news director for WJBC Radio in Bloomington. A graduate of Illinois State University, she started her broadcast career in Peoria, Illinois, then moved on to various markets across the country.
Huntington, WVHuntingtonNews.Net

HPD Chief Cornwell Announces Retirement

Cornwell, a lifelong Huntington resident, was named interim chief on Dec. 16, 2019, when former Police Chief Hank Dial was named city manager. Williams appointed Cornwell to the position four months later, a move which was unanimously approved by Huntington City Council on April 13, 2020. “Chief Cornwell led the...
Covington, OHwvxu.org

Covington City Manager Resigns

Covington City Manager David Johnston resigned his position, a move that was accepted by the city commission Tuesday night. The River City News is working to gather details on events that preceded Johnston's unexpected departure from City Hall. He was hired in July 2017, half a year into the term...
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

Sonoma names new city manager

Garrett Toy, moving on after eight years as chief administrator of Fairfax, in Marin County, is the city manager of Sonoma, effective July 20. The City Council officially offer the $220k-per-year job at its June 7 meeting. As town manager of Fairfax, Toy served as the Town’s Public Works Director,...
Emporia, KSKVOE

‘A legacy of caring and compassion,’ local leaders reflect on career of City Manager Mark McAnarney following recent retirement announcement

Though it won’t be official until later this year, local community leaders are offering their thoughts on the impending retirement of Emporia City Manager Mark McAnarney. McAnarney announced his plans to retire Wednesday to Emporia City Commissioners. Thursday, Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs spoke with KVOE News about that announcement saying he is happy for his longtime colleague, however, his presence will be sorely missed.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Pasadena, California

Office of the City Manager

City of Pasadena to Hold Pride Flag Raising Event Monday, June 7. PASADENA, Calif.—June marks the celebration of Pride Month—a time when millions of people come together in support of the LGBTQ community. Many in-person celebrations are resuming as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people are vaccinated. On Monday, June 7, Mayor Victor Gordo and City Council will host a flag raising ceremony at 12:30 p.m. in front of City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. This ceremony is open to the public, with masks and physical distancing measures in place. Please... continue reading »"City of Pasadena to Hold Pride Flag Raising Event Monday, June 7"
Defuniak Springs, FLwtvy.com

City of DeFuniak Springs welcomes new City Manager

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (Press Release) --Robert Thompson, former assistant county manager of Las Cruces, New Mexico, is now the city manager of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Mr. Thompson started his new role Tuesday, June 1. Mr. Thompson brings to the City more than 30 years of management experience in different settings...
Lampasas, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lampasas Assistant City Manager Rickie Roy to retire in July

The city of Lampasas is seeking a new assistant city manager. Rickie Roy, who also serves as the public works director, recently announced his intention to retire in July. After advertising the position through the newspaper, social media and Texas Municipal League’s career center, 20 people had submitted applications as of Wednesday, City Manager Finley deGraffenried told the Dispatch Record. …