City Manager Geralyn Barone announces retirement
Minnetonka City Manager Geralyn Barone has announced she will retire in September, culminating a distinguished 40-year career of public service. Barone has served Minnetonka for 27 years, the last nine as city manager, and her steady guidance has been invaluable to city staff, elected officials and the community. Her impact also extends well beyond Minnetonka, as she has served in leadership roles for countless professional organizations, boards and committees.www.minnetonkamn.gov