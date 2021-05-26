City Manager Geralyn Barone announces retirement

The other day when I saw the news I was very “Shocked!” Why? Because an incident, which occurred almost three months ago, showing Mayor Harvey in a car shaking hands with a young man, wasn’t considered to be newsworthy then. Why now is it considered to be so??? Evidently, several months ago, when he was shaking that young man’s hand, it wasn’t necessary to be displayed because at that time political “Power” was still in the hands of those who have “Always” had it. But, several weeks ago, when the city council voted to make Todd Venning, whom just happened to be the city’s Comptroller, the “New” City Manager, “ALL” hell broke loose in the minds of some. Why? Why? Why?