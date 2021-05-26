Cancel
Free passes aim to drive outdoor interest

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThere are no shortages of outdoor activities on the peninsula, and people will get a free shot to test the waters on June 5th and June 6th. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will have their “Free Fun Weekend.” People will be able to fish without a license, and can also check out state parks without a registration sticker. DNR Conservation Warden Chris Kratcha says this is the ideal weekend for people who want to give the outdoors a try.

doorcountydailynews.com
