Use This Trick To Tell When Butter Is Perfectly Browned

While you can easily buy a tub of browned butter at Trader Joe's, nothing quite compares to a fresh batch of the homemade kind. It's sweet yet savory at the same time, with a distinct nutty aroma that's slightly reminiscent of toffee (via The Kitchn). Plus, it goes with basically everything. You can add brown butter to a casserole or roast to create depth of flavor, or swap it into your favorite cookie dough to infuse your baked goods with warmth. It's a great way to elevate the flavors of any recipe that already calls for butter, whether it be a single dish or a five-course meal.