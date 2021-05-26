Cancel
UK govt announces GBP-166.5m funding package for green tech

By Plamena Tisheva
renewablesnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (Renewables Now) - The UK government on Monday announced a GBP-166.5-million (EUR 192.6m/USD 235.8m) funding package to develop green technologies and help decarbonise polluting industries. The funding will support the development of hydrogen, carbon capture and greenhouse gas removal technologies. It includes GBP 60 million to further low-carbon...

