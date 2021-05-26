Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 74

CNN – Samuel E. Wright, who voiced Sebastian on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died aged 74.

Wright’s role as adviser to King Triton and his feature in the 1989 film’s Oscar-winning song “Under the Sea” marked a high point in his lengthy acting career.

His death was confirmed by the town of Montgomery, New York, where Wright had founded a cultural center with his family. His daughter also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, describing her father as “the brightest light.”

“On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with,” the town wrote on its Facebook page.

“He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”

Wright went on to star in the TV series adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” and had another voice role in the 2000 adventure movie “Dinosaur.” He also played jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie in Clint Eastwood’s “Bird,” a biographical film about saxophonist Charlie Parker, and also starred as Musafa in “The Lion King” musical on Broadway.

Howevre, Wright’s greatest passion could be seen right in his hometown, where he and members of his family set up the region’s first performing arts school, the Hudson Valley Conservatory.

“The greater Town of Montgomery Community mourns together today. As we say goodbye to a pillar in our community and ask everyone to share a memory and help us celebrate the life of this great man,” a post on the town’s Facebook page said.

The center thanked followers in its own Facebook post, writing: “We are overwhelmed with the love being sent our way.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.