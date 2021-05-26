Lyell Plans $150 Million IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) announced that it and certain of its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of their equity interests in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company S.A.E. to Abu-Dhabi based ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies, for total gross consideration of approximately U.S. $740 million (including the assignment to the Purchaser of an intercompany loan granted by Bausch Health to Amoun), subject to certain adjustments. As part of the transaction, cash generated by Amoun during the period from the locked-box date of January 1, 2021 to closing will be for the benefit of the Purchaser1 (subject to working capital during such period), and such cash is not expected to be part of Bausch Health's consolidated results and will be adjusted for reporting purposes from the consideration, together with other gross to net adjustments, such as taxes and other items. Amoun is one of the largest and most recognized pharmaceutical companies in Egypt that manufactures, markets and distributes branded generics of human and animal health products.