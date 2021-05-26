Lyell Plans $150 Million IPO

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, and trade under the ticker symbol "HCNEU" beginning June 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "HCNE" and "HCNEW," respectively.