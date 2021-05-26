Cancel
'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Reportedly Slapped With Restraining Order By Director Jeff Tremaine Following Scathing Social Media Tirade

By Donny Meacham
Viva La Bam star Bam Margera has been reportedly slapped with a restraining order by Jackass director Jeff Tremaine.

Tremaine — founder of the wildly popular Jackass franchise alongside Johnny Knoxville — recently filed the temporary restraining order against his former friend and costar, according to TMZ. It is unclear what prompted the extreme measure, but the filing comes shortly after Margera blasted Tremaine and Knoxville earlier this week on social media.

Margera claims the two made him “jump through hoops” before he was reportedly axed from the upcoming Jackass 4 film. The 41-year-old former pro skateboarder has a history of substance abuse and legal issues — even previously admitting he has been seeking treatment for manic bipolar disorder.

OK! reported that Margera was initially supposed to appear in the upcoming film in the franchise, but broke his contract due to him not being able to abide by the conditions imposed by production related to his substance abuse. He was reportedly ordered to submit to routine drug testing, take breathalyzer tests, take his prescribed medication and see a psychologist.

“My family— Jackass — has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me,” Bam ranted via Instagram on Monday, May 24. “Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has f**king done everything horrible to me… and strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them.”

Jackass costar Steve-O commented on Margera’s post, defending his friends, saying: “Bam, the two people you’re saying wronged you [Knoxville and Tremaine] are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life,” he wrote, referring to his own public struggles with addiction.

Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”

Knoxville recently opened up about his fractured relationship with Margera, claiming he has tried to intervene and help him with his addiction struggles. “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” he told GQ. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

