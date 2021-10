Jaime Romero has been named as the Assistant Principal of Fort Campbell High School and will begin this new position at the completion of his current detail. According to the announcement, until Romero’s arrival, Troy Purdin will continue to serve as the Interim Assistant Principal. Romero began his teaching career with Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida in 2006 where he taught elementary school children. During his time in the Miami-Dade County Public School system Romero was Rookie Teacher of the Year and two- time Teacher of the Year as well as part of the iLead program in which he was recognized as one of the emerging leaders in education. Romero joined Department of Defense Education Association in 2017 as a sixth-grade teacher at Dodea Diamond Elementary School and spent the next two years as a fifth-grade teacher in Diamond’s new 21st century school.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO