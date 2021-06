Wondering how to equip guns in Necromunda: Hired Gun? Here's what you need to do in and out of missions to bring the right weapons with you. Necromunda: Hired Gun has a really back-to-basics feel in terms of its shooting and platforming. It's fast-paced run-n-gun action not a world away from the shooters of the early 1990s. Despite this, it has a strange way of managing weaponry and equipment. Unlike Doom and other games of its ilk, you can pick up every weapon you find in a level. But how do you equip weapons in Necromunda: Hired Gun?