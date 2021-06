The Hague District Court has ordered for the first time that a corporation reduce its CO2 emissions. “Orders RDS, both directly and via the companies and legal entities it commonly includes in its consolidated annual accounts and with which it jointly forms the Shell group, to limit or cause to be limited the aggregate annual volume of all CO2 emission into the atmosphere (Scope 1, 2 and 3) due to the business operations and sold energy-carrying produces of the Shell group to such an extent that this volume will have reduced by at least net 45% at end 2030, relative to 2019 levels”.