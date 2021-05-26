Clarksville Academy’s Makayla Artis signs with Park University
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy senior Makayla Artis committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Park University on Thursday, May 20. The forward averaged six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals a game and was one of four seniors on this season’s roster. The Cougars finished the year with a 21-6 record and reached the DII-A Middle Region Quarterfinal. Park University is an NAIA affiliate located in Parkville, Missouri.clarksvillenow.com