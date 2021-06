Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen apologises for surge in Covid-19 deaths. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen has apologised for the current surge in Covid-19 instances and deaths.On Saturday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre reported 250 new Covid-19 instances and 26 deaths, a slight lower from yesterday’s tally of 287 instances and 28 deaths.On the identical day, Tsai printed a brief video on Twitter, apologising to all these affected by the outbreak.“Each Taiwanese who has been contaminated, and even misplaced their life, is a part of our larger nationwide group,”…