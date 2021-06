NEWS RELEASE: On June 17, 2021, at 1503 hours, Roanoke Police were notified of a single-vehicle accident of a vehicle into Addison Middle School. On officers’ arrival they located the vehicle that had crashed into the structure. Roanoke FireEMS responded to extinguish the vehicle. No students or staff were injured. The adult female driver was transported by Roanoke FireEMS with critical injuries. This is an active scene and investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident.