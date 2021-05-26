Police search for man who stole $700 at Cape Coral ATM

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral police are searching for a man who used someone’s bank information to steal $700.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the suspect used compromised bank information to steal from a victim using an ATM at Wells Fargo, 1608 Cape Coral Parkway West. The incident happened on March 19.

Now, CCPD is trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at (239) 574-3223 in reference to case #21-006381.