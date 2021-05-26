Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Police search for man who stole $700 at Cape Coral ATM

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIpbG_0aC6ZAsH00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral police are searching for a man who used someone’s bank information to steal $700.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the suspect used compromised bank information to steal from a victim using an ATM at Wells Fargo, 1608 Cape Coral Parkway West. The incident happened on March 19.

Now, CCPD is trying to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at (239) 574-3223 in reference to case #21-006381.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Atm#Wells Fargo#West Bank#Fla#Cape Coral Atm#Ccpd#Man#Suspect#Bank Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

FMPD surrounds home after shooting

FORT MYERS, Lee County – Fort Myers police responded to a shooting near a home on the corner of Fountain and C Streets. FMPD said they’re responding to gunfire in the area. They said no one was injured, and no homes were hit. At least 10 shell casings can be...
Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Suspect breaks into Lehigh Acres Popeyes

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a suspect involved a burglary at a Lehigh Acres Popeyes. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the burglary happened early Monday morning at the Popeyes located at 2710 Lee Boulevard. The suspect used a large pair of channel locks to remove the lock from the front door.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man killed during shooting at Central Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Fort Myers Police Officers responded to a shooting at 2475 Central Avenue on June 1st. Police found a locked blue Ford SUV with a man shot inside, when they arrived. Officials broke the drivers side window to open the door and found Montrell Amari O’Neal inside. He...
Alva, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man found guilty in 2018 murder of two Alva teens

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found guilty on all charges in the 2018 murder of two Alva teens Thursday afternoon. Elwood Robinson, 48, was on trial for shooting and killing the two teens back in 2018 while pretending to be a police officer. He was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and impersonating an officer.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman arrested during drug bust at Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A woman was arrested during a drug bust at a Fort Myers home on Wednesday. The Fort Myers Police Department said Chantai Brown, 27, was arrested for trafficking more than 10 grams of phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of drug equipment.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Child, two others dead after shooting inside South Florida Publix

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a Publix Supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, officials said. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting that left one adult male, one adult female, and one child dead inside the Publix in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. The shooter is one of the dead.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Missing Collier teen seen with man at Fort Myers Publix

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County deputies are searching for a missing teen last seen at a Fort Myers Publix with an unidentified man. Daisy DeGuzman, 17, recently dyed her hair based on new surveillance photos, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. She was seen inside a Fort Myers Publix with a man, and they were seen leaving in a white SUV.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Homicide investigation underway after missing Florida woman’s body found burning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of a missing Hillsborough County woman in her 30s was found burning in the woods near the Sunshine Skyway bridge Wednesday night. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office did not release the woman’s name due to Marsy’s Law, however, they confirmed the victim is connected to a missing person case, NBC affiliate WFLA reports.
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples woman arrested after fighting in apartment parking lot

NAPLES, Fla.– Collier County deputies responded to a fight at a Naples apartment complex on Monday. When law enforcement arrived to Oasis Apartments they discovered 12 people causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Jordan Eggleston was screaming and cursing at neighbors and deputies. Officials said she was upset because she could not find her phone.