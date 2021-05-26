The Truth About Kiya Willhelm From Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Season 1

When Fox's perennially popular "Hell's Kitchen" returns for its 20th season on May 31 (via Gold Derby), it's going to look different from previous seasons in several distinct ways. One way is that like Season 19, it was filmed in Las Vegas at the new Ceasars Entertainment Studios, rather than the usual Hollywood location. Though, new segments were shot in various places around Sin City, as Good Housekeeping reports. Another is that every single cast member will have been under the age of 24 at the time of filming, which explains the subtitle for "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns."