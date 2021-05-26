Gold SF Imprint Taking Submissions
Gold SF, a new imprint of Goldsmith Press, is calling for submissions. The imprint is “dedicated to discovering and publishing new intersectional feminist science fiction, promoting voices that answer to the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves.” They are interested in books dealing with anti-rationalism and the rise of the alt-right; the climate crisis and feminism in the Age of the Anthropocene; global movements of populations and refugees; new visions of race, class, and queerness; expanding frontiers in gender and sexuality; decoloniality and indigenous knowledge traditions; and pathways to resistance and rebellion. They especially seek “new voices that have not been traditionally represented by science fiction, literary fiction, and liberal feminism.” For more: <www.gold.ac.uk/goldsmiths-press>, or email.locusmag.com