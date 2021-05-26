Stills Could Benefit Raiders Long Term

The Las Vegas Raiders could help themselves by adding more defensive help in the form of All-Pro, Justin Houston. As it stands, the Raiders have done a solid job of reloading their defensive line. Signing Yannick Ngakoue certainly grabbed headlines for the Silver and Black this offseason. His addition alone should greatly benefit Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, in fact, Ngakoue already claims the Raiders have one of the best pass-rushing duos. Nevertheless, Las Vegas shouldn’t deter itself from making improvements, if, it still can. According to Over The Cap, they have a little under $4 million in cap space. While this isn’t a ton of financial flexibility, the team could still make a run at Houston, if they so desire.