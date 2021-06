Robert “Bob” Begley, 86 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The Begley family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home on Friday.