Biloxi, MS

Biloxi PD requests help to identify alleged lottery ticket thief

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M subject. The B/M allegedly stole Lottery Tickets, valued at about $300.00 dollars. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, May 09, 2021 at about 07:35am, in the 100 block of Eisenhower Dr. The unknown B/M subject(s), pictured below, reportedly stole an envelope, containing the tickets, when the clerk was distracted, then left the property by unknown means.

www.picayuneitem.com
