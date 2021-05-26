Burn ban issued in Collier County

Collier County Commissioners announced this morning a burn ban is effective immediately for the area and will remain active until further notice. Commissioners say they made the decision after consulting with local fire officials, law enforcement, and the Florida Forest Service.

According to a press release issued by the county, the ban prohibits “open burning, which is an outdoor fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions, of trash and yard waste, which includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations.”

There are some listed exemptions to the burn ban that include commercial agricultural burning. You can read the press release from the county here for what is permitted.

Fines up to $15,000 can be applied to anyone found violating the order.

The risk of wildfires continues to be very high in Collier County, along with most of Southwest Florida. A 900-acre wildfire that destroyed two homes over the weekend is now more than 75% contained, according to the latest update from officials.

Our region has not benefited from any substantial rain for quite some time now, and relative humidity values have been considerably low for South Florida May standards. The region’s forecast continues to have little to no measurable rain through Friday. Through this afternoon, Florida Forest Service lists the fire danger index level as “very high” in Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties.

Today on NBC2 News our First Alert meteorologists will explain the evolving relative humidity forecast for this afternoon and the remainder of the week.