On 27 May, the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Remains have also been found on the grounds of the former Brandon Indian Residential School in Manitoba, and it is expected that remains could be confirmed at additional sites across Canada. Residential schools were part of a colonial policy to eradicate Indigenous cultures, languages, and communities. While the last school closed in 1996, intergenerational trauma, ongoing harms and discriminatory practices continue. The Canadian government must take responsibility for ending human rights abuses against Indigenous peoples now.