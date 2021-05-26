Letter: Congress must reject H.R. 3

Republican members of Congress have so twisted the historical record, perhaps some other major events in American history deserve a fictitious re-examination. Perhaps the air raid over Peal Harbor merely consisted of innocent Japanese sightseers on an aerial tour on Dec. 7, 1941. Perhaps the explosion at the federal building in Oklahoma City was just a homemade fireworks display that got a little out of hand. Or the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks really amounted to little more than a few wealthy frat boys joyriding in borrowed airplanes. Or that the peaceful patriots who were creative enough to discover alternate ports of ingress into the Capitol on Jan. 6, were there just to snap some selfies and admire the statuary.