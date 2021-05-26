Bowers & Wilkins PI7 review

Known for numerous PC peripherals, it feels like it has only been the last few years that Corsair has been making their name known in the gaming headset space. The Void series of headsets had a bizarre angular design, but they proved to be a contender with the audio and microphone quality. Moving away from PC this time, Corsair has teamed up with Microsoft to release a gaming headset specifically designed for Xbox players in mind. The HS series has already started off a bit rocky with the HS60 being less than ideal in terms of comfort and mainly felt like a haptic gimmick, although the Bluetooth HS70 was far more appealing for its flexibility. The HS75 looks to skirt the line between the two, being less flexible in how players are able to use the headset, but at the same time has phenomenal audio and microphone quality.