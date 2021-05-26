Lexington Community News – June 2021
The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundation’s “Evening of Hope” statewide fundraising event raised nearly $360,000 on Saturday, May 15. Proceeds from the event will benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families across Kentucky, including in Lexington. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in place of annual in-person galas and fundraising events, and included 50 hosts across Kentucky holding an Evening of Hope dinner party for around 700 guests statewide. (Pictured: Jon Carloftis’s garden at Botherum.) “We are so grateful to our communities for their generous support,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations.www.aceweekly.com