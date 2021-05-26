CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s Announces Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Crisps

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWendy’s has entered the chicken sandwich war with a bit of a spin. The popular fast-food chain has teamed up with Pringles for “Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Crisps.”. Wendy’s said in a statement, “Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love, and expect from Wendy’s iconic chicken sandwich. Wendy’s fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful Spicy Chicken Sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit.”

