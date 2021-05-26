Cancel
Premier League

Phil Foden: Dortmund goals the most important of my career

By John Edwards
mancity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy graduate was on target in both the home and away leg as Pep Guardiola’s side won 4-1 on aggregate to reach the last four for only the second time in the Club’s history. With 16 goals to his name, Foden has been in superb form in front of...

www.mancity.com
Pep Guardiola
Phil Foden
