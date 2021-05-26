Phil Foden: Dortmund goals the most important of my career

It is a statistic the sharpest analytical minds in football prize when recruiting offensive players: how involved have they been in goal-creating actions?In this season’s Champions League, that metric is topped by Phil Foden. Another golden marker - progressive carries - is unsurprisingly led by Lionel Messi. Manchester City’s 21-year-old hybrid of dynamism and efficiency, however, ranks a close second. And so, on Saturday, when Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut aim to establish themselves as a superpower by gaining 'champions of Europe' status, much is owed to the escalating brilliance of an academy graduate.Their opponents, Chelsea, have motored to this point...