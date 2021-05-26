Cancel
Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFittipaldi was supposed to start his first Indy 500 back in 2018, driving for Dale Coyne Racing. However, a leg-breaking crash at Spa during practice for a WEC race kept him out of an IndyCar cockpit until late July, and his commitments as test driver for the Haas F1 team kept him away from IndyCars for the next two years.

