Twin Falls, ID

Chip Snacking Thief Caught On Twin Falls Security Camera

By Courtney
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 16 days ago
A man was caught on a home security camera attempting to break into a vehicle. The man was testing doors to see if they were locked and going up and down the street to multiple homes and vehicles. Do you know who this alleged munchy thief is?. There are also...

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Missing Idaho Dog Takes up Herding Sheep

Tilly relied on instinct. The dog is back home in North Idaho after a traffic accident. Spooked after her family was involved in the crash, Tilly took off and running. She didn’t appear physically harmed. Her owners and several passersby searched for the animal. The crash happened on Highway 41 near Rathdrum. It was midday Sunday.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Police Searching for Runaway Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police have asked the public's help in locating a teen runaway that hasn't been seen since early May. Twin Falls Police shared on social media the image of Ryan Hanson, 15, who was last seen on May 5, not far from where she lived. Police said they think she left on her own accord.
Augusta, MEPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Trooper, 2 People Hurt in Collision Near Arimo

ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho State Police trooper and two other people were sent to a hospital when another motorist hit the officer's patrol car in eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the trooper had stopped to help a motorist after his vehicle caught on fire in the...
Buhl, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Driver Missed Stop, 3 Minors, Adult injured in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three children and one adult were hospitalized when a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was hit by a pickup Monday evening south of Buhl. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 1500 E and 3900 North. Shawna Urigen, 36, of Buhl was headed west on 3900 N in a Buick Rendezvous and was broadsided by a northbound Chevrolet Silverado when she failed to stop at the stop sign. Urigen and a minor were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, two other minors in her car were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Two Men Ejected from Classic Car Saturday, Eden Man Killed

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An Eden man died at an eastern Idaho hospital following a rollover crash of a classic 1920s car Saturday that also sent a Twin Falls man to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 25 in Eden. Johnny Harral, 65, was driving west in a 1923 Ford coupe when he went off the right shoulder of the road and rolled the car. He and Jordan Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls, were both ejected from the car because they had not been wearing seat belts, according to ISP.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Serious Crash South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash south of Twin Falls on Blue Lakes South and South Hills Road. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, 24-year-old Joseph Doyle, of Twin Falls died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police said he hadn't been wearing a seat belt when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. Doyle had been headed east on 3600 North (South Hills Road) in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado heading north on 3000 East (Blue Lakes). The driver of the Silverado was not injured.
Florida StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

ISP: Helmet, Safety Gear Likely Saved Florida Woman after Falling Off Motorcycle in Idaho

RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho troopers say motorcycle safety gear likely saved a Florida woman from serious injuries when she fell off the back of a motorcycle Sunday near Ririe. Passenger Margaret Malbaurn, 73, of Lake Park, Florida fell off the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Ririe, according to Idaho State Police. Malbaurn was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigating trooper said a helmet and full protective motorcycle gear helped prevent serious injuries.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Barn Destroyed by Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a barn went up in flames Saturday afternoon in east Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were dispatched at a little after 1 p.m. for a barn that caught fire. When crews arrived they found the structure engulfed by flames. More fire trucks and crews arrived to assist with the large fire.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Person on Scooter Hit by Car in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A person on a scooter has been hit by a car in downtown Twin Falls, emergency crews are on the scene. The Twin Falls Police Department said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Shoshone St. N and 4th Ave N. near the City Park. Police, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. Drivers have been asked to be cautious if traveling in the area while crews work.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

Crash Near Fairfield Kills Two, Injures Two

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Tuesday killed two Oregon men and injured two other people from the Treasure Valley. Craig Caldwell and Frank Brunetto, both of Oregon City, were in a Chevrolet Astro van that crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup west of Fairfield on U.S. Highway 20 at around 1 a.m. and were killed, according to Idaho State Police. Caldwell, 52, had been driving the van headed east when he crossed the center line and hit the pickup, driven by Lancey Robbins, 22, of Melba. Robbins was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, the passenger in the Ram, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Dies Following Nine-vehicle Crash in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old woman involved in a nine-vehicle fiery crash in Boise last week has died from her injuries. According to Idaho State Police, the woman, who has not been identified yet, was involved in the May 11, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84. According to ISP, multiple emergency and...
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

SUV crashes into storefront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An SUV drove into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
Idaho StatePost Register

Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman who was critically injured in a nine-car collision on Interstate 84 has died. Idaho State Police announced the death on Monday, but said more information would be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office. ISP believes the crash started after the driver of...