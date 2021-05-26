Cancel
New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
dailyrecordnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republicans-backed laws in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a...

www.dailyrecordnews.com
