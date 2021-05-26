Cancel
Review: In the Heights Sounds the First Notes of an Extraordinary Summer

By Zachary Stewart
Cover picture for the articleI have a confession: I never saw In the Heights when it played Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre from 2008-2011. I always meant to get rush tickets, but I never did. Once it was gone, missing it became one of my greatest Broadway regrets. But, on the bright side, I got to experience In the Heights, the Warner Brothers film adaptation, as a totally new movie-musical — just like millions of fans who are about to discover it. I don't think it's too early to call: In the Heights is the movie of the summer.

