Review: In the Heights Sounds the First Notes of an Extraordinary Summer

Remember rubbing up against people? Or better yet, remember walking around your city in the midst of a sweltering heat wave wearing next to nothing, glistening with sweat and just knowing that you are physically and metaphorically hot and that everyone is feeling you? Well, if you’ve forgotten what that very specific and very titillating feeling is like, In The Heights will promptly remind you. The musical, which is set to be released in theatres and for purchase on demand on June 10 (Canadians can rent the movie on the Cineplex store and other digital rental platforms), is, in a word, sticky. Based off the Lin- Manuel Miranda-created musical of the same name, the film — which follows several Latinx residents of Washington Heights, NY as they chase their respective dreams (or suen֘itos) — is the official antidote to the last year-and-a-half of isolation, an out-of-this-world homage to dancing, touching, and, honestly, straight-up sweating. From over-the-top dance numbers in the street, to sultry salsa in a NY club, to lead character Usnavi (played by Hamilton star and hunk Anthony Ramos) spending a majority of the film sweating in a tank top, the film is all about embracing: the heat, your dreams, your culture, other people — and it’s hot.