Essential Vinyl: 30 Albums Every Record Collector Must Own

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases that are currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month’s edition comes to you the day before the first Record Store Day drop of 2021 and features a handful of the special releases in stores tomorrow, as well as some other exciting recent vinyl titles out now.