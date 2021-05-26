Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Bridge demolition work on I-265 requires overnight lane closures Wednesday

wdrb.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Drivers should expect lane closures on Shelbyville Road starting Wednesday night. In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Shelbyville Road near I-265 starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The lane closures will take place near the I-265 interchange in order to demolish the railing of the I-265 northbound bridge over Shelbyville Road.

www.wdrb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Weather#Road Closures#Road Traffic#Wdrb Media#Lane Closures#Crews#Shelbyville Road#Ky#Oldham#Progress#Overnight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Bardstown, KYwdrb.com

City working to raise wages for Bardstown firefighters

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- At small, city fire departments, pay and retention are slipping through the cracks. The Bardstown Fire Department has an 18-person crew. New firefighters start around $30 an hour, and officials said it's hard to pay much more with the current budget. "We're losing people for higher-paying...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Man dies following shooting in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Court around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Downtown Louisville nightclub Barbarella up for sale for $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Marty Finley) — A Downtown Louisville property on East Main Street, near Whiskey Row, is now up for grabs. Gant Hill & Associates LLC has listed the three-story building at 116 E.Main St. for sale at $2 million. The sale price breaks down to about $187.62 per square foot, according to the online sales listing.
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Jefferson County, KYwdrb.com

Property assessment appeals process in Jefferson County ends May 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Property owners in Jefferson County have until Monday to appeal the property value assigned to their property. The Jefferson County Property Value Administrator (PVA) appeals process closed May 17 at 4 p.m. Property owners who don't agree with their 2021 property assessment, which determine the amount...