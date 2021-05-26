Bridge demolition work on I-265 requires overnight lane closures Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Drivers should expect lane closures on Shelbyville Road starting Wednesday night. In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Shelbyville Road near I-265 starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The lane closures will take place near the I-265 interchange in order to demolish the railing of the I-265 northbound bridge over Shelbyville Road.