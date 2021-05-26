Highly-anticipated Texas aquarium is finally open
It's of-fish-ial, SEA LIFE San Antonio, the new aquarium that's been making waves recently, is now open at The Shops at Rivercenter. The downtown destination hosted a grand opening on Tuesday after multiple setbacks. The aquarium features 10 interactive zones including the city's only underwater ocean tunnel where guests will have the chance to come "face to fin" and "dive into the ocean without getting wet," as the company describes it.www.lmtonline.com