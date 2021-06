Do you want to know everything about the McLaren F1? Of course you do, it’s not only one of the best road cars ever, but also a Le Mans 24 hour winning icon. When the McLaren F1 debuted in the early 1990s only the ultra-rich had a chance to get an up-close and personal look at McLaren’s first road car. However, thanks to the power of YouTube and the team at DK Engineering in Rickmansworth United Kingdom we get to see every part of this incredible machine.