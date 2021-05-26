Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, WI

Beverly Jean Mosher

Burnett County Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Jean Mosher passed away peacefully in her own home in Webster on May 15, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born on April 7, 1925, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, the second of what would be five children, to Edwin and Reta Melone. Her parents loved the Lord, and Bev accepted Him as her own Savior at an early age. The family attended Harrison Street Bible Church in South Oak Park, where her mother also attended as a child. Bev met her future husband at the age of 16 through her sister, and it was their dad who invited him to attend church with the family. Richard Mosher came to realize his need for a Savior and made his decision of faith at age 21. Dick and Bev were married at that memorable church on Feb. 16, 1943.

www.burnettcountysentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Webster, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#St Anthony S Hospital#Italian#The First Baptist Church#Husband#Family#Fellow Missionaries#South Oak Park#Naples#Chicago#Visitation#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
World War II
Related
Burnett County, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Burnett giveBIG results

The final donation numbers for last weeks’ giveBIG fundraising event for local and regional non-profits turned out to be a big success, breaking previous records with nearly $440,000 raised from a combination of almost 2,000 unique individual or corporate donors. According to the United Way, which now handles all aspects...