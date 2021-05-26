Beverly Jean Mosher passed away peacefully in her own home in Webster on May 15, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born on April 7, 1925, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, the second of what would be five children, to Edwin and Reta Melone. Her parents loved the Lord, and Bev accepted Him as her own Savior at an early age. The family attended Harrison Street Bible Church in South Oak Park, where her mother also attended as a child. Bev met her future husband at the age of 16 through her sister, and it was their dad who invited him to attend church with the family. Richard Mosher came to realize his need for a Savior and made his decision of faith at age 21. Dick and Bev were married at that memorable church on Feb. 16, 1943.