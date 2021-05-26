Cancel
Obituaries

Gwendolyn Lou Alguire

Burnett County Sentinel
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Gwendolyn Lou Alguire were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating. A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and continued one hour prior to the service. Interment was at the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.

