During Pandemic, Many Pets Saw Their Owners A Lot. What Happens Next?

KPCW
 16 days ago

As people begin to return to the office, it may be a difficult transition for pets and their owners. NPR's Rachel Martin got some tips from veterinarian Douglas Kratt.

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

