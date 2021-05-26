During Pandemic, Many Pets Saw Their Owners A Lot. What Happens Next?

There are a few things we didn’t do during the pandemic that may feel strange now, like flying, going places without a mask, hugging people. And some of us also stopped driving regularly, because according to a new poll, a bunch of people are worried that they’re seriously out of practice behind the wheel. 46% of Americans have been on the roads less during the pandemic, and of those, 37% went so far as to say they’ve “forgotten how to drive entirely.” 34% even said they’d be willing to retake Driver’s Ed to get back into the swing of things. (SWNS)