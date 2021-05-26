Cancel
Accused hay bale burner pleads guilty to different crime in Rochester

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - An accused arsonist is pleading guilty to a different instance of property destruction. Kyle Hiroshi Spandau, 33 of Oronoco, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to third-degree criminal damage to property. The Rochester Police Department says Spandau was trying to visit someone at St. Marys Hospital on August 27, 2019, and became angry when he was not allowed to visit. Investigators say Spandau punched the front of a computer cabinet, causing $610 in damage.

IN THIS ARTICLE
