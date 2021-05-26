Accused hay bale burner pleads guilty to different crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An accused arsonist is pleading guilty to a different instance of property destruction. Kyle Hiroshi Spandau, 33 of Oronoco, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to third-degree criminal damage to property. The Rochester Police Department says Spandau was trying to visit someone at St. Marys Hospital on August 27, 2019, and became angry when he was not allowed to visit. Investigators say Spandau punched the front of a computer cabinet, causing $610 in damage.www.kimt.com