Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Doomsday believers Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell charged with murdering her two children

By Katie Shepherd
Times Union
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLast June, Idaho police announced the tragic end to a long search: the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon "J.J." Vallow and his big sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, had been found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell, their mother's new husband. In the months after they vanished in September...

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Charles Vallow
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Lori Vallow
Person
Tammy Daybell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Doomsday#The Murders#Fringe#Hawaii With Daybell#Vallows#East Idaho News#Ksaz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Cincinnati, OHWCPO

23-year-old faces two murder charges a week apart

CINCINNATI — There was no need for an arrest when Cincinnati police formally charged 23-year-old Javonte Smith with murder for the shooting death of 41-year-old Terrance Owensby. Smith was already in jail on a different murder charge — one that happened a little over a week after Owensby’s death. According...
Westerville, OH10NEWS

Police: Emily Noble's husband arrested, charged with her murder

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police arrested the husband of a woman who was reported missing last year and whose body was found months later. Police said Matheau Moore was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Noble. “I...
Maine StateWPFO

Man charged with two counts of murder in Limington deaths

LIMINGTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with two deaths in Limington. Early Thursday morning, crews responded to a fire on Hardscrabble Road, and deputies were seen with guns drawn. Early Thursday morning, a retired firefighter was driving...
Salt Lake City, UTkpic

Jury trial for Chad Daybell set to start in November

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — During a Zoom conference, Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce, Defense Attorney John Prior and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Linsdey Blake agreed to schedule the jury trial for Chad Daybell for his alleged involvement in the killings of three people. The trial is set to begin...
Arizona StateAZFamily

True Crime Arizona: The Lori Vallow Case

Lori Vallow is connected in some way to six violent or mysterious deaths. A former husband, an estranged husband, two of her children, her brother and her new husband’s then-wife – all dead.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Saturday on CBS 5: The Lori Vallow Case and Vanished Children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They're the cases that still haunt Arizona. On Saturday June 26, CBS 5 will air back-to-back specials that take an in-depth look at some of the most notorious cases in the state's history. True Crime Arizona: The Lori Vallow Case airs at 7 p.m. True Crime...
Maricopa County, AZ12news.com

Lori Vallow Daybell was ruled medically incompetent, what's next?

IDAHO, USA — The twisted case of Lori Vallow Daybell will be put on pause as she has been found "not competent" to proceed with the trial. Records show the psychological assessment was taken before Lori and her current husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on new murder and conspiracy charges earlier this week connected to the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, along with Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell.
MoviesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Saturday: A new true crime movie based on the Lori Vallow saga

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The latest of Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” movies is based on the true story of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother who gained national attention when her two children — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. It can’t possibly be a spoiler to note that, tragically, the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home in June 2020. Lori and Chad have both been arrested. The movie stars Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy. A special 10-minute minidoc, “Beyond the Headlines: Doomsday Mom,” airs at 10 p.m. and provides insights and updates on the ongoing case.
Lihue, HIksl.com

Attorney makes long list of requests before Lori Daybell is moved to mental health facility

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Her attorney now has a lengthy list of requests after a judge committed her to the Department of Health and Welfare in Idaho last week. (Dennis Fujimoto, The Garden Island via Associated Press) — ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell's defense attorney Mark Means has a lengthy list of requests after a judge committed her to the Department of Health and Welfare last week.
MoviesTVLine

Lauren Lee Smith Deconstructs How Morbid Fascination Drew Her to Play Lori Vallow in Doomsday Mom

Actress Lauren Lee Smith is ready to shake things up after four seasons of starring as the title character in Frankie Drake Mysteries. So when she got offered the lead in Lifetime’s made-for-TV movie Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story, premiering Saturday at 8/7c, Smith recognized it as the challenging turn she’d been seeking. “I wanted something that would excite me and spark something in me that I hadn’t experienced before,” the Vancouver, B.C. native tells TVLine of the role that director Bradley Walsh pitched her.
Fremont County, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Chad Daybell's murder trial scheduled for Nov. 8 through Dec. 17

Chad Daybell’s murder and insurance fraud trial has been scheduled to run from Nov. 8 through Dec. 17. On Wednesday, Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, and Fremont County Prosecutor, Lindsey Blake, attended a hearing with Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce to discuss the upcoming trial. Daybell waived his right to attend...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Judge sets trial date for Chad Daybell in deaths of his wife's children

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell's husband, walks into court on Feb. 21, 2020, for his wife's hearing on child abandonment and other charges in Lihue, Hawaii. A judge on Wednesday set a November trial date for Chad Daybell on charges of murder and conspiracy. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP) — SALT LAKE CITY — A judge in Idaho has scheduled a murder trial for Chad Daybell in the death of his wife's two kids and that of his former spouse.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Doomsday Mom: Lori Vallow’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The final weekend of Lifetime’s summer Ripped From The Headlines movies starts with Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story. It reenacts the tragic tale of Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, whose kids go missing and the investigation to find them that ends up spanning 5 states to uncover the grisly and disturbing truth.
Limington, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Limington man charged in double murder of his mother, her boyfriend

ALFRED, Maine — A Limington man made his first court appearance Friday after being charged in the double murder of his mom and her boyfriend. The victims are Cheryl Cote, 47, and Daniel Perkins, 46, according to court documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine. Cote is being held without bail at the York County Jail and his attorney has requested a mental health evaluation.
Gilbert, AZAZFamily

Indictment hints at possible new charges for Lori Vallow, niece

PHOENIX (CBS 5/3TV) - The murder indictment against Lori Vallow, handed up last month, may indicate investigators could file new charges in Arizona against Vallow or her niece, Melanie Pawlowski. Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, already face murder charges stemming from the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and...