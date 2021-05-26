Just what we all wanted in 2021: A rehash of Spygate and Arlen Specter

Former President Donald Trump believes all of New York is "out of control" after his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was ordered to stop practicing law in the state. New York state's Supreme Court ordered Giuliani to refrain from practicing law on Thursday pending disciplinary actions brought against him by the Attorney Grievances Committee for the First Judicial Department over his involvement in legal attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor. The former president quickly issued a statement decrying the court's decision while falsely claiming the election had "already been proven" to be rife with massive fraud.