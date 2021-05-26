Just what we all wanted in 2021: A rehash of Spygate and Arlen Specter
Bet you didn’t think Spygate would become a popular topic again in 2021. You thought wrong!. Seth Wickersham is doing that thing again. That thing where he takes scattered nuggets of truth and spins them into epic tales of corruption, deceit, and intrigue that fans of the victimized teams lap up like a dog. Wickersham is an excellent writer, which is how he makes these stories so compelling to readers who only half-pay attention. But as a reporter? Not exactly objective. Not exactly works of total non-fiction.985thesportshub.com