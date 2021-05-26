How MR Mayo Finds Time To Meditate on Set
For the past five seasons, Mayo has lit up the small screen as Chicago Fire’s Stella Kidd, an aspiring officer in an on-again, off-again romance with Taylor Kinney’s Lieutenant Kelly Severide. When the series took a six-month break from filming during the pandemic, she redirected her creative energy into making music and pitching a new TV pilot, Here She Comes, about therapists who lead the next sexual revolution. Now that the 30-year-old’s beloved Firehouse 51 crew is back together — albeit with strict safety protocols — here’s how she fuels all her passions without burning out.www.chicagomag.com