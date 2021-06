Pirelli plans to provide a report into its findings regarding the tire failures suffered in Baku before the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard in just over a week’s time. Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen both suffered high-speed failures on the pit straight in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the latter retiring from the lead in the closing stages and the race being red-flagged. A cut was also found on one of Lewis Hamilton’s tires that he was running at the same time both issues occurred — something that could prove important to Pirelli’s investigations as head of motorsport Mario Isola says the fact the tires that failed didn’t completely fall apart doesn’t make the analysis much easier.