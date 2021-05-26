Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ann Dowd to Star in Solo Adaptation of Ibsen's Enemy of the People

By David Gordon
theatermania
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy winner Ann Dowd will return to the stage this summer in a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Enemy of the People, adapted and directed by Robert Icke. The production will run at the Park Avenue Armory June 22-July 25, with opening night set for June 30. Commissioned by the...

www.theatermania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Henrik Ibsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enemy Of The People#Public Enemy#Star In Solo Adaptation#Democratic#Aunt Lydia#Handmaid#Sound#Critical Moments#Costumes#Opening Night#Mayor#Sets#Pods#Park Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Lisey’s Story’ Is the Most Star-Studded Stephen King Adaptation Since ‘The Shining’

Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, the upcoming Spencer), produced by J.J. Abrams, shot by Darius Khondji, starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Michael Pitt, and written by the author himself, Lisey’s Story may—outside of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining—boast the most illustrious pedigree of any Stephen King adaptation ever. Enlisting a plethora of talent makes sense for this eight-part Apple TV+ series (premiering June 4), given that it’s chockablock with everything under the sun. Fantastical worlds, parental abuse, ghosts, torture, murder, scavenger-hunt games, monsters, sisters, trauma, mental hospitals, self-mutilation, flashbacks, possession, psycho killers, and familial and marital issues involving love, trust, anguish, jealousy, and betrayal are all a part of this swirling, bursting-at-the-seams package. There are even some overt nods to Misery and The Shining thrown in for good measure, along with incessant babytalk, make-believe terms, supernatural rules, and recurring motifs.
TV Seriesstateofpress.com

Ann Dowd on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 and Aunt Lydia’s Crisis of Faith

There’s no shortage of tyrannical—yet nuanced—villains in The Handmaid’s Tale, from Bradley Whitford’s Commander Joseph Lawrence to Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy. But Ann Dowd’s Aunt Lydia, whose ironclad grip on power in Gilead seems to be weakening this season, is perhaps the most unsettling character to watch. She’s capable of horrific and unspeakable levels of cruelty, has devoted herself wholeheartedly to enforcing the systematic rape of hundreds of women, and has no qualms about mutilating and torturing those who cross her. But she’s also capable of genuine affection, and seems to truly love at least a few of her Handmaids—none more so than Janine (Madeline Brewer).
MoviesSFGate

'Matilda' Musical Film Adaptation Set for U.K. Theatrical Run in 2022

The “Matilda” musical is headed from the West End to the big screen in the U.K. The beloved adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel will be released via Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures in the U.K. and Ireland for an exclusive theatrical run on December 2, 2022. For the rest of the world, the film will head to Netflix in December 2022.
EntertainmentComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Joan Allen on Embracing Catatonia for the Stephen King Adaptation

Over the course of literally hundreds of stories, author Stephen King has given audiences countless compelling characters, whether those be pure of intention or possibly having nefarious motivations. With Lisey's Story, a key component of its success is the dynamic between the titular character and her two sisters, but the trio isn't without their complications, as Amanda suffers from a variety of mental issues that often relegate her to a catatonic state. For the Apple TV+ adaptation of the story, this forced actor Joan Allen to not only depict the more engaging sequences between the characters, but also required her to almost completely check out of reality, as audiences see her transported to a mystical realm. Lisey's Story debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.
MoviesLiterary Hub

How Harold Pinter Revolutionized the Cinematic Period Piece

A Nobel laureate and the backbone of post-war British theater, Harold Pinter was responsible for some of the most important shifts in drama of the last century. Yet, if his plays disappeared tomorrow, his name would still be dramatically important because his work was never solely confined to the stage. As his catalogue of work makes plain, Pinter loved cinema.
MoviesRichmond.com

Movie review: 'In the Heights' film adaptation soars, combining magical realism with gritty urban details

Before his blockbuster Founding Fathers remix “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda burst onto the scene with his Tony-winning ode to his hometown, the musical “In the Heights.” Set in the gentrifying Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the earnestly ebullient “In the Heights” firmly established the Miranda signature sound, a blend of hip-hop and Latin music with big, bold, brassy Broadway ballads; a style born and bred of New York City.
TV SeriesCollider

'Solos' Star Nicole Beharie on Loving Anthology Series, The Show's Twists and Turns, and Being Narrated by Morgan Freeman

From creator David Weil, the seven-part Amazon Prime Video original anthology series Solos is an exploration of what it means to be human and all of the emotions that come with that, spanning across the present and future. Human connection can and does take many forms and often intertwines with technology in different ways, whether through time travel, A.I. bots, smart homes, fertility treatments or memory transplants. The series stars Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

SeriesFest Reveals 2021 Virtual Lineup, Including Jennifer Garner, Mark Duplass, Ann Dowd, ‘The Daily Show’

The Denver-based TV festival SeriesFest is once again going virtual this year, unveiling a lineup of events that include the world premiere of Peacock’s docuseries “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell,” as well as conversations with guests including actors Jennifer Garner and Mark Duplass, and YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl, and panels dissecting “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and much more.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Father (2020)

Directed by Florian Zeller. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Williams. Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) is living with his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) and her husband Paul (Rufus Sewell). Their relationship is loving yet sporadically fractious, as the arrival of unfamiliar faces begins to unsettle this delicate domestic arrangement.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman and Alison Brie to star in TV adaptation of Cecelia Ahern's Roar

Apple TV has announced it will be airing female-driven anthology series, Roar, starring none other than Nicole Kidman! Having already starred (and executively produced) game-changing, women-led TV series such as Big Little Lies and The Undoing, it's safe to say we're expecting Nicole's latest project to be absolutely huge. Here's...
EntertainmentArtsJournal

Ibsen with a modern twist

In today’s Wall Street Journal I review a Dallas webcast of Hedda Gabler. Here’s an excerpt. It’s been five years since I last reviewed a play by Henrik Ibsen, and nine years since any of his plays were produced on Broadway. As far as most theater companies in the U.S. are concerned, he’s a back number—yet he’s still universally thought to be one of the most significant playwrights of the 19th century. What gives?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Solo's Emilia Clarke Was Given Some Strange Audition Material When She Read For The Star Wars Movie

Auditions are a necessary evil of show business. While they can be anxiety-inducing for the actors involved, auditions give the director(s) a solid idea of how an actor could embody a certain character. But what happens when the script an actor is given isn’t from the project they’re auditioning for? Just ask Emilia Clarke going off her experience on Solo: A Star Wars Story.