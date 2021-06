The second wave of Covid-19 has affected a greater number of children. Why?. If we look at its prevalence, Covid-19 has affected both children and adults alike during the second wave. According to our latest national sero-survey as well, 25 percent of children surveyed were found to be affected by Covid-19. Even children below 10 years were also found to be as infected as other age groups. As per our national data on the disease, approximately three to four percent of children were symptomatic during the first wave of Covid-19 as well as during the second wave. However, since the total number of cases has gone up, the number of children affected is also more this time.