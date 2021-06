Dogs are well known for their keen ability to engage with subtle human cues, like following hand signals or immediately recognizing when someone is talking to them. But whether they are born with these talents, or learn over time by trial-and-error has remained a fuzzy area among scientists. A new study published Thursday in Current Biology found that genetics play an outsized role in canines' interactive skills with people, and some start out life at a more advanced stage than others. Emily Bray, a researcher at the University of Arizona and the paper's lead author, told AFP that a key test scientists use is to see how well animals comprehend human finger-pointing gestures.