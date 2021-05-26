Mark Millar Hypes Supercrooks Anime For All to See

The coronavirus did a lot of damage that people didn’t always get to see when it decided to roll into the lives of so many and disrupt them in a manner that brought the world as close to a standstill as it’s been in some time. The entertainment industry suffered quite a bit since people couldn’t be within six feet of each other, meaning they couldn’t film, they couldn’t gather in large groups, and thus they couldn’t work on big projects save for online, which is nearly impossible for anything other than animated shows. But one of those projects that was in line to be produced, the Magic Order series that was created by Mark Millar, is apparently back in the works and will hopefully be allowed to keep moving forward as it’s currently in development. The premise of the project is pretty simple since it’s been described as a cross between The Sopranos and Harry Potter, which is an interesting mix if it’s even close to that since the organized manner of The Sopranos mixing with the magic of Harry Potter would be something interesting to see. Hopefully folks won’t be expecting hits being performed with magic or something similar since it does sound as though the purpose behind the story is something that Millar has been thinking of since he was younger. The idea of people existing in society and dealing with threats that people fear but know next to nothing about would be intriguing, to say the least. It’s not exactly an idea that’s never been done before since plenty of movies and TV shows have come along throughout the years detailing those that operate in the shadows or in plain sight trying to protect the human race from monsters and threats that they can’t perceive or simply don’t pay attention to.