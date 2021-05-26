Cancel
Mark Millar Hypes Supercrooks Anime For All to See

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Millar's latest project for Netflix, the live-action superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, is only one of many projects that prolific comic creator is working on for the streaming service, with Millar recently taking to social media to get fans ready for the arrival of an animated adaptation of his comic series, Supercrooks. The upcoming anime will be created by Studio Bones, the same producers responsible for My Hero Academia, and apparently will be giving fans a first look at the series next month via the Annecy Animation Festival in Japan prior to its release on Netflix.

comicbook.com
